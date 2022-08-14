Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) PT Raised to $83.00 at Raymond James

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ALRM has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alarm.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.80.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $76.79 on Wednesday. Alarm.com has a one year low of $54.99 and a one year high of $90.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.88 and its 200 day moving average is $65.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a current ratio of 6.27.

Insider Transactions at Alarm.com

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $212.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Alarm.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 2,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $138,257.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,129,096.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 2,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $138,257.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,129,096.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Simone Wu sold 697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $44,426.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,022 shares of company stock worth $1,772,282 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alarm.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

