Alera Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.85 Million Stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January accounts for about 0.4% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJAN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 18.9% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

IJAN stock opened at $25.82 on Friday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $27.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.68.

