Alera Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 413.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,108 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,212,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,885,239,000 after buying an additional 567,169 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,306,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,349,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,477 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,216,472,000 after purchasing an additional 617,023 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,989,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,424,000 after purchasing an additional 444,154 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,124,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $561,879,000 after purchasing an additional 308,911 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $108.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.64. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.21 and a 1-year high of $117.27.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

