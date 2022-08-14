Alera Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 309.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,240 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $506,000. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 646 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.9 %

Several equities analysts have commented on COST shares. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $537.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $499.50 and a 200 day moving average of $517.20. The company has a market cap of $237.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

