Alera Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 20.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 10.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 3.1 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.30.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $251.61 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $214.22 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

