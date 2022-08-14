Alera Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 18,391 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 100.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,391 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SUB. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SUB opened at $105.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.72. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $103.31 and a 52-week high of $107.96.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.