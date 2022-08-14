Alera Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,659 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,478,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $506.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $406.47 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $468.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $503.45. The firm has a market cap of $102.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 556.60, a PEG ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.84.

In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $503,115.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $503,115.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total transaction of $175,994.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $749,683.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,362 shares of company stock worth $15,644,017. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

