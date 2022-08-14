Alera Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.11 Million Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 352.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,667,000 after acquiring an additional 27,689 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total transaction of $1,848,279.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,919.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WST stock opened at $340.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.89 and a twelve month high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.28. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

