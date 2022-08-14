Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 75.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,897 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 35.1% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $94.77 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $189.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $256.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.58.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

