Alien Worlds Price Tops $0.0330 on Exchanges (TLM)

Alien Worlds (TLM) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. In the last week, Alien Worlds has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alien Worlds has a total market capitalization of $86.16 million and approximately $21.61 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alien Worlds coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0330 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00014151 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00038141 BTC.

About Alien Worlds

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,617,135,616 coins and its circulating supply is 2,611,487,653 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds.

Buying and Selling Alien Worlds

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alien Worlds directly using U.S. dollars.

