AllSafe (ASAFE) Achieves Market Cap of $47,352.35

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 26% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $47,352.35 and approximately $3.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00037744 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000105 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00006328 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw.

AllSafe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.