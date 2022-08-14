Alphr finance (ALPHR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23,658.00

Alphr finance (ALPHR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last seven days, Alphr finance has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One Alphr finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0186 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alphr finance has a market capitalization of $32,135.67 and $23,658.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004066 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002373 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001571 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00038073 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00013967 BTC.
Alphr finance Profile
Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance.
Alphr finance Coin Trading
