ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,700 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the July 15th total of 116,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of CPBLF stock remained flat at $7.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. ALS has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.58.

Separately, ABN Amro raised ALS to a “buy” rating and set a $14.38 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

ALS Limited provides professional technical services primarily in the areas of testing, measurement, and inspection in Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Commodities, and Industrial. The Commodities segment offers assaying and analytical testing, and metallurgical services for the mining and mineral exploration companies in geochemistry, metallurgy, inspection, and coal quality streams.

