Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,800,000 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the July 15th total of 81,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $143.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 128.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $906,733.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,672,531.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,764.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,142,889 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,113,256,000 after purchasing an additional 45,560,351 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,909.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,731,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,219,876,000 after purchasing an additional 37,754,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,780.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 37,843,844 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,019,394,000 after purchasing an additional 35,830,928 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.99.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

