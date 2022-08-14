Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,800,000 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the July 15th total of 81,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
Shares of AMZN opened at $143.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 128.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Amazon.com
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,764.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,142,889 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,113,256,000 after purchasing an additional 45,560,351 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,909.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,731,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,219,876,000 after purchasing an additional 37,754,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,780.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 37,843,844 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,019,394,000 after purchasing an additional 35,830,928 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.99.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.