Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Chairman Sells $5,032,260.00 in Stock

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $94.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.27. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.49%. Ameren’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.51%.

AEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameren from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEE. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 885.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 864.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

