American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.80.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday.

OTCMKTS AHOTF opened at $2.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.01. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $3.87.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

