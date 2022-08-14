Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-$1.10 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COLD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.67.

Shares of COLD opened at $32.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -540.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.50. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $729.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -1,466.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,799,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,839,000 after purchasing an additional 365,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,546,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,692 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 30.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,724,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,178 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,835,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,942,000 after purchasing an additional 180,887 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,868,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,962,000 after purchasing an additional 145,668 shares during the period.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

