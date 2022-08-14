Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $17.00-$18.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $17.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.50 billion-$26.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.23 billion.

Amgen stock opened at $248.39 on Friday. Amgen has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 17.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 65.76%.

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Amgen from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $245.14.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

