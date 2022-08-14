AMMO (POWW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. AMMO has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.50 million. AMMO had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 13.84%. On average, analysts expect AMMO to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AMMO Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of POWW stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $697.21 million, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.06. AMMO has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $7.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.46.
AMMO
AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.
