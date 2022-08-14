AMMO (POWW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. AMMO has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.50 million. AMMO had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 13.84%. On average, analysts expect AMMO to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AMMO alerts:

AMMO Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of POWW stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $697.21 million, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.06. AMMO has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $7.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMMO

About AMMO

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in AMMO during the second quarter worth $45,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of AMMO by 44.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 37,456 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AMMO by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AMMO by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 224,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 51,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.