Amon (AMN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $176.00

Amon (AMN) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. During the last week, Amon has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. Amon has a market cap of $126,012.91 and $176.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,352.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004146 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002100 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00126975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00036137 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00064353 BTC.

About Amon

AMN is a coin. Its launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. The official website for Amon is amon.tech. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Amon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

