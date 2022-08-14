Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.36–$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $232.00 million-$236.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $232.40 million. Amplitude also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.08–$0.07 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Amplitude from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amplitude from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Amplitude from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.88.

Amplitude Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPL traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.56. The stock had a trading volume of 540,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,241. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -11.97. Amplitude has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $87.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average is $19.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 51.07% and a negative return on equity of 24.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amplitude will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amplitude news, Director J William Gurley sold 6,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $105,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director J William Gurley sold 6,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $105,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder An-Yen Hu sold 7,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $120,975.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,875.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplitude

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Amplitude in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Amplitude in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Amplitude by 658.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Amplitude in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Amplitude in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

Featured Stories

