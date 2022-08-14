Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.08–$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $59.50 million-$60.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.52 million. Amplitude also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.36–$0.34 EPS.

Amplitude Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of AMPL traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.56. The stock had a trading volume of 540,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,241. Amplitude has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $87.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.97.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 51.07% and a negative return on equity of 24.16%. On average, analysts expect that Amplitude will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMPL shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Amplitude from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amplitude from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Amplitude from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Amplitude from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.88.

In other Amplitude news, major shareholder An-Yen Hu sold 7,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $120,975.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,875.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder An-Yen Hu sold 7,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $120,975.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,875.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J William Gurley sold 6,014 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $105,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplitude

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Amplitude by 1,972.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 526,191 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amplitude by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 385,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Amplitude by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amplitude by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,922,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,291,000 after purchasing an additional 952,406 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amplitude

(Get Rating)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.