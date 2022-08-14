ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Short Interest Down 22.5% in July

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,141,300 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the July 15th total of 1,472,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,804.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ams-OSRAM to a “hold” rating and set a $10.33 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Get ams-OSRAM alerts:

ams-OSRAM Stock Performance

ams-OSRAM stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average of $12.33. ams-OSRAM has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $20.50.

About ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Semiconductor and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductor segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as LEDs, lasers, and optical and image sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ams-OSRAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ams-OSRAM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.