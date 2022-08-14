Analysts Set Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Price Target at GBX 3,121

Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,121 ($37.71).

SDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,420 ($41.32) to GBX 3,040 ($36.73) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,400 ($41.08) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Get Schroders alerts:

Schroders Stock Up 0.3 %

SDR opened at GBX 3,022 ($36.52) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,779.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,980.78. Schroders has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,578 ($31.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,913 ($47.28). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,496.04.

Schroders Cuts Dividend

About Schroders

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 37 ($0.45) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.40%.

(Get Rating)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.