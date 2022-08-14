Analyzing Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) and Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating) and Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aditxt and Forte Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aditxt $110,000.00 87.89 -$46.37 million N/A N/A Forte Biosciences $40,000.00 490.77 -$21.71 million N/A N/A

Forte Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aditxt.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aditxt 0 0 0 0 N/A Forte Biosciences 1 6 0 0 1.86

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Aditxt and Forte Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares Aditxt and Forte Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aditxt N/A -544.33% -288.05% Forte Biosciences N/A -44.47% -42.13%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.9% of Aditxt shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of Forte Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Aditxt shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Forte Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Aditxt has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forte Biosciences has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Forte Biosciences beats Aditxt on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aditxt

Aditxt, Inc., a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune mapping and reprogramming. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues. The company is also developing ADi products for organ transplantation, including skin grafting, autoimmune diseases, and allergies. Aditxt, Inc. has a license agreement with Loma Linda University and Leland Stanford Junior University. The company was formerly known as ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aditxt, Inc. in July 2021. Aditxt, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

