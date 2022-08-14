Anchor Neural World (ANW) Price Tops $0.0121

Anchor Neural World (ANW) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 13th. In the last seven days, Anchor Neural World has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Anchor Neural World coin can currently be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor Neural World has a total market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Anchor Neural World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Anchor Neural World Coin Profile

Anchor Neural World (ANW) is a coin. Anchor Neural World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 275,297,977 coins. Anchor Neural World’s official message board is medium.com/anwfoundation. Anchor Neural World’s official Twitter account is @ANWfoundation. Anchor Neural World’s official website is an-va.com.

Anchor Neural World Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor Neural World Foundation is founded in Japan, Tokyo, and it’s primarily responsible for the development of the ANW engine, which will power AI-based solutions to the different businesses that Anchor Value Inc. has invested in. The Foundation has also issued “ANW”, the ecosystem token which will be used as a utility and even governance token “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Neural World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Neural World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anchor Neural World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

