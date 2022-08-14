Ankr Tops 1-Day Volume of $95.29 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Ankr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0450 or 0.00000184 BTC on exchanges. Ankr has a total market cap of $434.61 million and $95.29 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ankr has traded up 37.6% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,490.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004084 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004172 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004081 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004072 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002088 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00037337 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00128452 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00063379 BTC.
Ankr Profile
Ankr is a coin. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 coins. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network.
Ankr Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
