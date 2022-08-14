Anna Marie Alderson Buys 7,700 Shares of Tenaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TNZ) Stock

Tenaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TNZ – Get Rating) Director Anna Marie Alderson acquired 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,016.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 202,700 shares in the company, valued at C$421,616.

Tenaz Energy Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of Tenaz Energy stock traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 164,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,697. Tenaz Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of C$1.40 and a twelve month high of C$3.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tenaz Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$2.50 price target on the stock. Stifel Firstegy restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Tenaz Energy in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

About Tenaz Energy

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, the company held 85.7% working interest in 36,208 acres of land at Leduc-Woodbend Rex Pool property; a 52.4% working interest in 1,920 acres of land in the Leduc-Woodbend Glauconitic D Unit No.1 property; and a 87.5% working interest in 7,175 acres of land in the Entice area.

