AnRKey X Price Down 45.5% Over Last Week ($ANRX)

AnRKey X ($ANRX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. AnRKey X has a total market capitalization of $502,747.04 and $1,565.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AnRKey X has traded 45.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AnRKey X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004082 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002353 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001559 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00014044 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
AnRKey X Profile
AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 179,517,442 coins. The official website for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.io. AnRKey X’s official message board is anrkeyx.medium.com. AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here.
AnRKey X Coin Trading
