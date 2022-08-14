Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Short Interest Update

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the July 15th total of 78,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Antibe Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of ATBPF opened at $0.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54. Antibe Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.11.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

