Apeiron Capital Investment Corp. (NYSE:APN) Short Interest Update

Apeiron Capital Investment Corp. (NYSE:APN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 84.2% from the July 15th total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Apeiron Capital Investment stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Apeiron Capital Investment Corp. (NYSE:APN – Get Rating) by 227,699.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227,699 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned 1.06% of Apeiron Capital Investment worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.08. 330,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,763. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.01. Apeiron Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.44.

Apeiron Capital Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the financial technology, media, gaming and financial services, and wealth-advisory and asset management industries.

