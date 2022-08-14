Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($1.29) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.29) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.30). The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($5.90) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.23) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($5.31) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.64.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $67.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.54. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $68.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.03). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 272.25% and a negative net margin of 660.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.72) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $837,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,769. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $837,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,769. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total transaction of $48,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 263,774 shares in the company, valued at $10,334,665.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,289 shares of company stock valued at $7,889,710 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

