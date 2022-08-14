Apollo Currency Tops 1-Day Volume of $566,098.00 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $18.64 million and approximately $566,098.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00115244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00022957 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.60 or 0.00257771 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00034126 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00009069 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000300 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

