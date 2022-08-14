Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.65-7.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.61. The company issued revenue guidance of +3-7% yr/yr to ~$3.93-4.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.86 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AIT. Robert W. Baird cut Applied Industrial Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIT traded down $5.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.43. The company had a trading volume of 470,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.72. Applied Industrial Technologies has a one year low of $80.93 and a one year high of $121.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.76.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.43 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 6.76%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.64%.

Insider Activity at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 13,488 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.20, for a total transaction of $1,459,401.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,669,846.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total value of $542,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,653.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 13,488 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.20, for a total value of $1,459,401.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,213 shares in the company, valued at $29,669,846.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 18.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 25.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $372,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

