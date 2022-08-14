Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAM) Short Interest Update

Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 68.9% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aries I Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,234,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Aries I Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $5,297,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Aries I Acquisition by 23,887,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 477,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 477,758 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aries I Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $3,309,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Aries I Acquisition by 252.8% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 175,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 125,743 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aries I Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RAM traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.23. 11,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,081. Aries I Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08.

About Aries I Acquisition

Aries I Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

