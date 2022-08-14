Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 531,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the July 15th total of 458,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 590.0 days.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 5.2 %
Shares of ARESF stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $11.00.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.0384 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.27%.
About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust
Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.
