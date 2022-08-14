Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 531,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the July 15th total of 458,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 590.0 days.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of ARESF stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $11.00.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.0384 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

ARESF has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

