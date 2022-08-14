Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Short Interest Update

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 451,300 shares, a drop of 37.6% from the July 15th total of 723,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 878,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AOTVF shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ascot Resources from C$1.15 to C$0.90 in a report on Monday, June 27th. CIBC downgraded Ascot Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ascot Resources from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Ascot Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.15 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ascot Resources from C$1.90 to C$1.60 in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AOTVF opened at $0.33 on Friday. Ascot Resources has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.62.

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold project covering an area of 8,133 hectares located to the northwest of the town of Stewart, British Columbia; and the Red Mountain project covering an area of 17,125 hectares located to the east-northeast of the town of Stewart.

