ASD Price Tops $0.0851 on Major Exchanges (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. One ASD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0851 or 0.00000347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a market cap of $56.25 million and $2.01 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ASD has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,510.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004108 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002086 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00127826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00036490 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00063509 BTC.

About ASD

ASD (ASD) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

