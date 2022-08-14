Aurora Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (AOA)

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Aurora coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $3.80 million and approximately $84,815.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aurora has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Aurora

AOA is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io.

Buying and Selling Aurora

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

