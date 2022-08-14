Automata Network (ATA) Hits Market Cap of $35.91 Million

Automata Network (ATA) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Automata Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000859 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Automata Network has traded down 7% against the US dollar. Automata Network has a market cap of $35.91 million and approximately $4.45 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004120 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002350 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001553 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00013862 BTC.
About Automata Network
Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork.
Buying and Selling Automata Network
