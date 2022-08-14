Auxilium (AUX) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Auxilium has a market cap of $85,024.10 and $13,639.00 worth of Auxilium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auxilium coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Auxilium has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- SENSO (SENSO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000848 BTC.
- Sylo (SYLO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000113 BTC.
- TOKPIE (TKP) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000804 BTC.
- MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.
Auxilium Coin Profile
Auxilium is a coin. Auxilium’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,900,578 coins. The official message board for Auxilium is forum.auxilium.global. Auxilium’s official website is auxilium.global. Auxilium’s official Twitter account is @auxiliumglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Auxilium
