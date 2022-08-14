AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $239.21.

AVB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at $428,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 133.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AVB stock opened at $218.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.79. The company has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $183.35 and a 12-month high of $259.05.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 109.28%.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.