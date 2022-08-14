Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 2,636 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned 0.32% of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GHYB. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,687,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 258.5% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 71,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 51,368 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,538,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 507,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,255,000 after purchasing an additional 50,758 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 41,945 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GHYB opened at $44.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.13. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $41.36 and a one year high of $50.51.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.