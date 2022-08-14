Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 858 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $411,853,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,816,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,196,000 after purchasing an additional 933,145 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,870,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,650,000 after purchasing an additional 21,024 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,314,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,121,000 after purchasing an additional 234,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 7.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,292,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,540,000 after purchasing an additional 222,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $97.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.76. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $53.47 and a twelve month high of $114.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.83.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

