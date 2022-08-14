Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $5.17 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $787,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $429,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 323,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,552,000 after purchasing an additional 15,580 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $257,000.

Shares of VEA opened at $43.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.72 and its 200-day moving average is $45.01. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

