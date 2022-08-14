Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $708,000 Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 272,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter worth $1,949,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 13.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kellogg by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on K shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

NYSE K opened at $75.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.05. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $76.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.43.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.58%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $9,780,558.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,608,756 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,177,951.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 876,918 shares of company stock worth $62,188,102 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

