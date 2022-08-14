Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Capital One Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $283,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $101.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.28. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.63 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

