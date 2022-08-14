Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases 111 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $34,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of DHR opened at $297.75 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $216.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.58.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.