Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 1,385 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in British American Tobacco by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 37,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $40.42 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $47.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BTI shares. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,800 ($45.92) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

