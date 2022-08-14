Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Takes $762,000 Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,719,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 123,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,766,000 after buying an additional 9,561 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

OEF opened at $195.33 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.66 and a fifty-two week high of $222.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.51 and a 200-day moving average of $191.18.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.